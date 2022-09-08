Rwanda: Cricket - Rwanda Women Beat Malawi, Maintain U19 World Cup Qualifiers Unbeaten Run

7 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Rwanda's U19 women national team on Tuesday, September 6, beat Malawi by 145 runs in game two to keep their unbeaten run at the ongoing ICC U19 Women T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers in Botswana.

Malawi won the toss and decided to bowl first with talented Henriette Ishimwe and skipper Gisele Ishimwe going on to score a combined 103 runs, helping Leonard Nhamburo's side post a whopping 185 runs in the first innings to go to the break on a high.

Henriette put in a player-of-the-match performance after single handedly posting 71 runs out of 45 balls. She also made two wickets in two overs.

Malawi had a tough task to chase the score but the players were all out at the 17th over after managing just 46 runs.

The victory means the young women bagged another Rwf1 million prize in bonuses placed by the Rwanda Cricket Association management. They will get the same amount of money for every game they win during the qualifiers.

Rwanda's U19 women led Group A with four points after two games. They eye another victory when they play Mozambique in game three slated for Thursday, September 7.

