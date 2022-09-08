Rwanda: Rayon Sports Warn Police Ahead of Crucial Tie

September 8

Police FC vs Rayon Sports

Rayon Sports head coach Francis Christian Haringingo has cautioned Police FC not to expect an easy match when the two sides clash on Thursday, September 8, in the National Football League at Kigali Stadium.

The Blues have not won the league title, or Peace Cup, in the last two years. But their Burundian coach who joined Rayon Sports this season believes his side is going to challenge for the title.

The club's management knows that supporters are not happy at all and only a league title can bring a smile back on their faces.

"Police should expect defeat because we are eyeing maximum points. We really want to win this tie and we shall do everything in our means to make sure that we achieve our target," Haringingo said.

Haringingo expects his side to display determination and team work, attributes that could earn them a rare win over Police and win the second game of the league. Police lost against Sunrise in the opening match of the season.

Despite a disappointing campaign in the last two seasons, it's rare to see anyone writing off Rayon Sports from the league title race. They are always title contenders no matter what happens to the club off pitch.

The last time Rayon Sports were crowned was in the 2018/2019 campaign.

Meanwhile, the head coach of Police said they are also looking for nothing more than a win against Rayon Sports.

"Rayon is a good team but we shall go for a win. Football is interesting and unpredictable, but Police is a serious club which respects every opponent," said Vincent Mashami, the Police FC head coach.

"We have a good team, which we will continue to build to make even better in the coming season. Police has motivated and talented players, and we will continue to motivate them in order to get the very best out of them."