Rwanda/Djibouti: CAF Confederations Cup - As Kigali Coach Casa Mbungo Names Squad for Djibouti Trip

AS Kigali head coach Andre Cassa Mbungo summoned a 20-man squad for this weekend's CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round game against Djibouti outfit Ali Sabieh FC.

The Rwandan Peace Cup winners hope to get to at least "the money zone" of Africa's second elite club competition. Casa Mbungo assembled his best arsenal for the trip to Djibouti.

The first leg is slated for September 10 at the Stade du Ville. The return leg will be played at Huye Stadium eight days later.

AS Kigali left Kigali International Airport in the wee hours of Wednesday.

AS Kigali full squad to Djibouti: