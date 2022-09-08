Rwanda/Djibouti: CAF Confederations Cup - As Kigali Coach Casa Mbungo Names Squad for Djibouti Trip

7 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

AS Kigali head coach Andre Cassa Mbungo summoned a 20-man squad for this weekend's CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round game against Djibouti outfit Ali Sabieh FC.

The Rwandan Peace Cup winners hope to get to at least "the money zone" of Africa's second elite club competition. Casa Mbungo assembled his best arsenal for the trip to Djibouti.

The first leg is slated for September 10 at the Stade du Ville. The return leg will be played at Huye Stadium eight days later.

AS Kigali left Kigali International Airport in the wee hours of Wednesday.

AS Kigali full squad to Djibouti:

  • Ntwari Fiacre (GK)
  • Odhiambo Peter (GK)
  • Dusingizimana Gilbert
  • Rukundo Denis
  • Ahoyikuye Jean Paul
  • Akayezu Jean Bosco
  • Boubakary Sali
  • Niyonzima Olivier
  • Kalisa Rashid
  • Mugheni Fabrice
  • Ochieng Lawrence Juma
  • Rucogoza Elias
  • Niyonzima Haruna
  • Kayitaba Jean Bosco
  • Nyarugabo Moise
  • Tuyisenge Jacques
  • Shaban Hussein
  • Ndikumana Landry

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X