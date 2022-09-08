Rwanda: Prosecution Takes Over Cogebanque Officials' Case

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has submitted the case file of the two senior executives at Cogebanque who were arrested on September 1 over suspicion of misusing property in public interest.

The two top officials at the lender are Joel Kayonga, the bank's Commercial Director, and George Ndizihiwe the Credit Director.

According to RIB spokesperson, Thierry Murangira, the files of the two suspects were handed over to the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) on Tuesday, September 6.

Not much details about the case have been divulged and Murangira had earlier told The New Times that they were being held at the RIB's Remera station in Gasabo District.

NPPA is expected to examine the dossier before deciding to produce the suspect before a court of law.

The crime of misusing property public interest provided and punishable under article 12 of the law on corruption prevention.

Upon conviction, a convicted suspect faces between five to seven years of imprisonment and a fine of not less than Rwf3,000,000 but not more than Rwf5,000,000.