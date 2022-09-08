Uganda: Canadian Govt, Rtv Partner to End Ultra-Poverty in Uganda

As part of Global Affairs Canada's (GAC) initiative to support small and medium organizations for global impact and innovation, Raising The Village (RTV) will partner with the Government of Canada over four years to support 100,000 last-mile community members experiencing ultra-poverty.

As part of Global Affairs Canada's (GAC) initiative to support small and medium organizations for global impact and innovation, Raising The Village (RTV) will partner with the Government of Canada over four years to support 100,000 last-mile community members experiencing ultra-poverty.

RTV), a Canadian charity committed to ending ultra-poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa, has launched its livelihoods project to support 100,000+ people from 2022 to 2024, in last-mile remote farming communities in the Kagadi and Kyenjojo Districts in midwest Uganda.

The four-year project is funded by the Government of Canada through GAC to implement high-impact, innovative and sustainable development projects to reduce poverty and vulnerability and build a more equitable world.

This project titled From Last Mile Into Possibilities (FLIP), is part of RTV's program model that partners with hard-to-reach rural communities.

Each village will be supported over a period of 24 months through holistic programming that provides access to water, health, and food security, so that communities, particularly women who experience a greater disadvantage, are able to participate in the program's income-generating activities and financial inclusion initiatives, and receive training and support to sustain progress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Canada is proud to partner with Raising the Village on the 'From Last Mile Into Possibilities' (FLIP) project in Uganda. Using innovative, high impact and community-based approaches, this project will help support the hardest-to-reach, ultra-poor populations, prioritizing women and youth-headed households," said Janine Cocker, the head of cooperation for Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda at the High Commission of Canada to Kenya.

Recognizing that sustainable equity is key to attaining sustainable economic growth, the program will ensure women and youth-headed households are prioritized, and that entire communities participate in gender equity training and elect equitable community leaders with at least 40% women and 20% youth representation.

"Last-mile communities in Sub-Saharan Africa experience deep disadvantages and are often neglected in funding priorities. This contribution by the Government of Canada will help RTV reach more people in these remote rural communities and partner with them to break the cycle of ultra-poverty," said Shawn Cheung, the CEO for RTV.