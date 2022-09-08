Uganda: Kabushenga, Joseph Sabiti in Bitter Exchange Over Nyege Nyege Festival

Speaker Anita Among's mouthpiece and former NBS TV journalist, Joseph Sabiti has attacked Robert Kabushenga, the former Vision Group honcho, for attacking Parliament over its condemnation of the Nyege Nyege festival due next week.

In an emotional debate yesterday, MPs led by Among said the festival needs to be stopped to "protect the morality" of young people.

Sabiti appears to have piqued by Kabushenga's tweet that compared Parliament to a five year cycle of nyege nyege which has lost its moral compass. Kabushenga said parliament should not stop ordinary folks from making money.

How did it feel enjoying the luxury rides and all the inflated privileges that came with being CEO of an entity funded by the taxpayer for all those years? https://t.co/OETB1TGtm5

-- Sabiti Joseph (@SabitiJoseph) September 6, 2022

Sabiti, known to be unforgiving when it comes to matters of his boss, said Kabushenga should keep quiet because for years as Vision Group CEO, he lived a life of luxury at the taxpayers' expense.

In reply, Kabushenga told Sabiti to "keep quiet when adults are talking," a comment some deemed condescending.

Some people however supported Kabushenga's view adding that the conduct of MPs in many situations could not be used as a yard stick for morality.