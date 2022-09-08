Uganda: Museveni Welcomes New UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss

President Museveni has congratulated and welcomed the new United Kingdom Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

Truss,47 on Tuesday became UK's 56th Prime Minister and its third female leader after meeting the Queen at Balmoral, where she was asked to form a government after the resignation of Boris Johnson.

In his congratulatory message, President Museveni said he is looking forward to continued good working relationship between the two countries.

"This is to congratulate the Rt.Hon. Liz Truss for being appointed as the new Prime Minister of the UK. After decolonization, we have always had good working relations with the UK and by extension the Commonwealth, "Museveni said.

The Ugandan president referred to his predecessor, Boris Johnson whom he said has been encouraging investments to the East African country and other Commonwealth countries, a policy he said expects to continue during the new leadership

"The big airport at Kabaale near Hoima, built with British funds, is one such example. We, therefore, look forward to working closely with Rt.Hon. Liz Truss on the issues of trade, investment, tourism and anti- terrorism," Museveni said.

"By coincidence, I had the honour to sit next to and engage with the new Prime Minister whenever her predecessor walked out for side meetings. Congratulations, again, the Rt.Hon. Liz Truss."

The UK and Uganda have had cordial relations for many years.