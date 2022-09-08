South Africa: As SA Moves to Prevent Global Greylisting, Alarm Bells Ring Over Broad Definition of Terrorist Activities

7 September 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Concerns over the expansion of what is deemed to be terrorist activities, including publications of 'unlawful terrorist content', were raised on Wednesday when Parliament's police committee heard public submissions on an anti-terrorism bill.

Much of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill updated existing legislation by including cybercrime, and computers, but also by bringing it in line with updated international conventions and standards.

That includes, for example, "disparity" in sentencing which allows that "a more severe penalty may be imposed in respect of money laundering as opposed to terrorist financing", according to the bill's memorandum.

Tabled in Parliament on 19 July by Police Minister Bheki Cele, the draft law is part of South Africa's efforts to fix shortcomings identified by the global anti-terrorism and anti-money laundering standards body, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), as long ago as October 2021. South Africa must show progress in remedying compliance defects by the February 2023 FATF meeting -- or face greylisting, which would increase investment costs and complexities.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is also steering through Parliament the General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Bill that will tweak a range of laws from the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

