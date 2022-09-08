Uganda: KCCA's Law Enforcement Officers to Wear Body Cameras

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is set to introduce body cameras as a tool to help hold its law enforcement officers accountable and more transparent.

A surveillance system will also be put in place whereby even when an officer removes or switches off the camera they will still be known.

The cameras will enable enforcement officers record footage when they have interactions, such as arrests, with members of the public.

The equipment will also enable KCCA legal department to collect evidence during investigations or better defend their actions during a particular encounter.

Dorothy Kisaka, the KCCA executive director said this initiative will help rebuild trust with the communities and reduce citizen complaints.

Kisaka had an engagement with the law enforcement officers and cautioned them to act with restraint and caution in dealing with the people.

"In the past few days there have been increased reports of public disquiet especially down town. There are many reports of indiscipline, theft and assaulting people that are coming in," Kisaka said.

"There are some bad apples among you who are spoiling the job. We cannot allow indiscipline, assault, battering, theft to go on as we watch. This must stop," Kisaka said.

Currently the team is undergoing training on the usage of the cameras.

Nonetheless, Kisaka appreciated the enforcement team for the great work they have done towards decongesting Kampala.

"I want to appreciate you for the good work. We have been receiving great feedback, you have been supporting the decongestion exercise. Thank you and continue doing us great," Kisaka said.

Apart from the body cameras, KCCA is engaging enforcement officers in physical fitness exercises and mindset change programmes.