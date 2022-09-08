Angolan Striker Akwá Free From FIFA Suspension

Luanda — The International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA) put an end, thirteen years later, to the suspension imposed on the former Angolan footballer, Fabrice Alcebiades Maieco "Akwá".

This fact comes as a result of the Al Wakrah club from Qatar having forgiven, by 95 percent, a debt of the athlete valued at US$260k, due to inability to settle it.

It was back in 2009, when the former player of Nacional de Benguela (1992/93) exceeded the time of absence in the Arab club in favour of the National Team, having been fined with such a monetary amount.

Since then, the national team's top scorer, with 36 goals in 80 games, has been barred from exercising any role as a player or sports manager.

Speaking to the press this Wednesday, the promoter of the talent discovery project called "Candengue Habilidoso" was pleased to see a thirteen-year problem solved in four days.

Akwá, who is in Qatar at the invitation of the management of Al Wakrah, where the Angolan Gelson Dala plays, stated that he will now be able to work professionally as a coach or manager, pointing out his preference for Nacional de Benguela, his initial club.

The 45-year-old sportsman is the protagonist of the goal that led to Angola's unprecedented qualification for the World Cup held in Germany, in 2006.

On 8 October 2005, in a decisive game with Rwanda, in Kigali, Akwá scored, through a header, the goal that qualified the country for the World Cup.

Akwá played for Nacional de Benguela - Angola (1992/1993), Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Portugal (1994/95), Alverca Portugal (1996/97), Académica de Coimbra - Portugal (1997/98), Al-Wakra - Qatar (1998/99), Al-Gharafa - Qatar(1999/2001), Qatar SC - Qatar (2001/05), Al-Wakra - Qatar (2005/06) and Petro de Luanda - Angola (2007/08).