Angola: President João Lourenço Highlights Angola-Brazil Partnership

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, highlighted this Wednesday the "essential" support of Brazil in the development of African countries, especially Angola.

In a congratulatory message, in the context of the bicentennial of the Independence of the Federative Republic of Brazil, João Lourenço praises the "great role" of the Brazilian nation in the context of South American nations, in particular, and in the rest of the world.

In the letter sent to his Brazilian counterpart, to which ANGOP had access, João Lourenço also highlighted Brazil's intervention in addressing issues related to world peace and security.

The Angolan statesman reiterates the firm desire of Angola to continue to make efforts so that both countries keep the bilateral relationship continually strong.

Angola and Brazil maintain diplomatic and cooperation relations, and within the scope of a strategic partnership 70 cooperation projects are underway.

Brazil was the first country to recognize Angola's independence, proclaimed on November 11, 1975.

Commercial relations between the two countries are almost as old as the recognition of the African country's self-determination.