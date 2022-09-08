Angola: Elections2022 - Bishop Encourages President-Elect to Preserve Peace

Ondjiva — The bishop of the Eastern Diocese of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Angola (IELA) this Wednesday encouraged the President-elect João Lourenço to work for the preservation of peace and the sustainable growth of the country.

Speaking to ANGOP, regarding the expectations around the formation of the new government, Bishop Tomás Ndawanapo also defended greater commitment to the social sector, with a focus on education, health, higher education and roads.

He considered it necessary more incentives for family farming, the fight against poverty and illiteracy to be fundamental, as well as the creation of more jobs for young people and the increase in the programme to strengthen the system for the protection of vulnerable people.

The prelate also stated that it was necessary to correct what he considered "distortions of moral, social and economic reality".

The MPLA won the general elections with 51.17% of the votes, followed by UNITA with 43.95%, according to data from the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

With these results, the MPLA won 124 deputies in the National Assembly and UNITA 90, while the FNLA, PRS and PHA each elected two deputies.