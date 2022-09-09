Kenya: Acting National Assembly Clerk Serah Kioko First Woman to Swear in MPs-Elect

Nairobi — Acting Clerk of the National Assembly Serah Kioko will make history as the first woman in Kenya to swear-in MPs-elect today.

This is after the Parliamentary Service Commission picked her to replace outgoing clerk Michael Sialai who retired on July 31.

The House Clerk is the administrative and procedural head of the National Assembly and oversees the day-to-day operations of the House.

The supreme law gives the Clerk of the National Assembly sole powers to administer the oath of office to the 349 newly elected MPs who in turn will elect a new Speaker.

The members of the National Assembly convene for the first sitting of the 13th Parliament to elect their respective Speakers after taking the oath of office.

Bungoma Senator-Elect Moses Wetangula was forced to tender in his resignation after a Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President-Elect William Ruto backed his bid to become the Speaker of the National Assembly.

He will now face off with Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya candidate Kenneth Marende who is seeking to make a return to the post he held between 2008 and 2013.

Uasin Gishu County Woman Rep Gladys Shollei will face Daadab MP Farah Maalim Deputy Speaker of National Assembly position.

To be elected Speaker of the National Assembly, one requires two-thirds support of 349 MPs (233).

If no candidate secures this threshold, the vote goes to a second round and the candidate who garners a simple majority is declared the winner.