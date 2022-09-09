Kenya: Nairobi Garage Opens CBD Hub On Increased Demand for Versatile Workspaces

Nairobi — Nairobi Garage has opened a two-floor business hub in Nairobi's Central Business District, on the back of increased demand for stylish and versatile workspaces in the city.

The hub will be located along Mama Ngina Street and is the firm's fifth outlet, it operates similar spaces in Westlands, Kilimani, and Westlands.

The surging interest follows a series of investments in the city centre, which had previously suffered a marked decline. Many large businesses had moved away to areas such as Upper Hill and Westlands.

"We have seen a rise in requests for the CBD even from our current client base. Our clients have unlimited access across all our locations so this is an opportunity for us to take on so that we stay current and provide comprehensive business solutions," said the Director of Nairobi Garage, Hannah Clifford.

For those working in the city centre, the abundance of eateries, restaurants, cafes, and services for professionals, who may only have lunch hours to run errands, add to the district's advantages.

"CBD's central position, alongside government and some of our finest education facilities, offers unique advantages. Moreover, for professionals in Mombasa Road, Upper Hill and Westlands are much harder to reach," said Nairobi Garage CEO, Luna Ruffo.

Nairobi Garage provides workspace and meeting rooms to many multinationals, Tier 1 businesses and individual consultants at its four existing hubs.

This mix helps businesses establish new business networks, while the hub provides a complete workspace service, from presentation facilities to kitchens, reception services, and business support.