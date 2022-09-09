Kenya: Wetangula Clinches Speaker's Post After Marende Pulled Out of Second Vote

8 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Former Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula is the National Assembly speaker following Kenneth Marende's withdrawal from the second-round vote.

Wetangula garnered 215 votes ahead of Marende who managed 130.

Earlier, Clerk of the National Assembly Serah Kioko had to clarify that Bungoma Senator Moses Wetagula is qualified to vie for the post despite objections from legislators allied to Azimio La Umoja who questioned if Wetangula's resignation as Senator was unprocedural.

While citing Article 74 of The Constitution, Kioko pointed out that Wetangula remains a public member until he takes an oath of office.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X