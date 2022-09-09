Rwanda: President Kagame Honours Obasanjo at AGRF Summit

President Paul Kagame paid tribute to the outgoing chair of the Africa Food Prize Committee, Olusegun Obasanjo who is also the former president of Nigeria for his dedication to farming in Africa.

The Africa Food Prize that Obasanjo has been heading is the pre-eminent award recognizing an outstanding individual or institution that is leading the effort to change the reality of farming in Africa--from a struggle to survive to a business that thrives.

The US $100,000 prize celebrates Africans who are taking control of the continent's agriculture agenda. It puts a spotlight on bold initiatives and technical innovations that can be replicated across the continent to create a new era of food security and economic opportunity for all Africans.

"Over the last six years, you have succeeded at raising the global profile and impact of the prize. Your lifelong dedication to our continent's development is an inspiration to all of us, and we thank you and honour you today," said President Kagame during the

Meanwhile, as President Kagame honoured Obasanjo, the Africa Food Prize which Obasanjo head had earlier announced, Eric Yirenkyi Danquah as the winner of the 2022 Africa Food Prize.

Danquah has been celebrated for his outstanding expertise, and skills that led to the establishment and development of the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI) as a world class centre for training plant breeders in Africa for Africa.

Danquah is a Ghanaian plant geneticist.

"It is a great privilege to be able to honour and shine a spotlight on the truly remarkable achievements of Danquah. His leadership in genetic innovation inspires the future of food security and nutrition in Africa has made a tangible difference to how a new generation is working to improve African food systems. He has been, and continues to be, a true inspiration for many young minds," said Obasanjo during the awarding ceremony.