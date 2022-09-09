Rwanda: Kagame Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

While paying his tribute, President Paul Kagame said the modern Commonwealth is the legacy that Queen Elizabeth II leaves after passing on at the age of 96.

On Thursday, September 8, people from all corners of the world poured in tributes for the longest-reigning British monarch who died "peacefully" in Barmoral, Scotland, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Palace said that she died peacefully.

In his message, Kagame said: "I extend my condolences to his majesty, the King, her majesty, the Queen Consort, and the entire royal family, as well as the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth."

Kagame assumed the chairmanship of the Commonwealth in June this year, when Rwanda hosted the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

"We recall the 70 years of stewardship to the Commonwealth of nations," Kagame said, adding that the modern Commonwealth is her legacy.

The grouping currently brings together 56 member states.

The Queen's death was announced after messages of comfort poured in Thursday afternoon following a royal statement indicating that there were concerns over the Queen's health.

Elizabeth II made her last public appearance this week on September 6 when she met the new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss before the latter assumed office.

Meanwhile, following her passing, she was succeeded by her eldest son, formerly known as Prince Charles who will now be known as King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth has ruled Britain for 70 years, making her the longest reigning monarch in the UK and the second in the whole world.