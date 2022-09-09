Kenya: New Senate Speaker Kingi Urges Legislators to Put Aside Differences, Work Unitedly

Nairobi — New Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has urged legislators to put their political differences aside and unite to serve Kenyans.

While making his maiden speech in the house, Kingi stated that focus must now be on moving forward and urged leaders to work together.

"I'm humbled and touched by the immense confidence & trust you have placed on me. I accept with humility and pledge that I shall perform to my uttermost ability the constitutional responsibilities & duties of the office of Speaker of Senate," he stated.

He further pledged to work more closely with county governments to ensure devolution works.

"It is incumbent upon the fourth Senate to play its due constitutional role and ensure that the national and county governments deliver on their mandate to improve or lighten the burden of our people," he stated.

Kingi stated that the Senate must play its oversight role more vigorously.

"We will adopt a proactive approach in our pursuit to make the Senate an effective governance institution to Kenyans and let Senate be sanctuary in times of distress."

Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye declared the result in an election which was boycotted by a section of Senators allied Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

Kingi who was sworn-in immediately after being declared winner, said he will work closely with Senators from across the political divide to ensure they deliver on their mandate.

Aluochier Isaac, Aluoch Polo, George Bush, Beatrice Kinyua, Fredrick Karuri and George Kuria did not get a single vote in the election.