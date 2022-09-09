Malawi: Court Adjourns DPP Factions Battle for Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee Chairmanship Case

The High court in Blantyre has adjourned to a later date for ruling in a case the State and Zomba Chisi legislator Mark Botomani want the court to lift an injunction over the chairmanship of parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which two Democratic Progressive Party factions are fighting for.

High Court Judge Jack N'riva will give his ruling later in the case in which Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda and parliamentarian Mark Botoman want the court to lift an injunction which another lawmaker, Shadric Namalomba obtained.

Namalomba obtained the injunction against his removal from the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee of parliament and was replaced by Botoman.

Botoman, through his lawyer Wapona Kita and the attorney general told the court on Thursday in Blantyre that the injunction was wrongly granted.

Namalomba's lawyer, Bob Chimkango, however says the court should reinstate Namalomba on the position, saying he was unlawfully removed.