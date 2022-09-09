Malawi: Chakwera Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and the First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera have led Malawians in mourning Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday afternoon at her private residence in Scotland aged 96.

President Chakwera has described the Queen as a great monarch.

He and the First Lady have sent condolence message to the British Royal Family, people and government of Britain on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

"We join the whole world in mourning her passing and appreciating the life of generosity to mankind , devotion to duty, service to country, dedication to family and faith in God so humbly and ably embodied.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time," reads the statement in part," says a statement from State House.

Chakwera says the British monarch was also the Queen of Malawi between 1964 and 1966 as Malawi was transitioning into a Republic.

"My wife and I have fond memories of the Queen's visit in July 1979, during which she captivated the imagination of Malawians and demonstrated the same solidarity with our quest for socio-economic liberation as she had done with our political Independence," says Chakwera.

Chakwera says her imitable legacy as a friend of Malawi will forever be etched on Malawians' hearts.

The new monarch, Prince Charles, the first born of the Queen will be called King Charles III.