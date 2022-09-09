Malawi: Norway Pledges Unflinching Support to Malawi

New Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi Ms. Ingrid Marie Mikelsen has expressed her government's unwavering support to Malawi's social and economic development aspirations.

Mikelsen made the assurance when she presented her letters of credence to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera at the Kamuzu Palace on Thursday.

She said Norway is in Malawi as a long-term partner in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aligning their priorities with Malawi's as outlined in Malawi Vision 2063.

The new Norwegian envoy to Malawi expressed her delight and honour at being appointed Norwegian High Commissioner to further develop bilateral relations.

"Norway backs Malawi's ambitious MW2063. We look forward to further developing our bilateral relations, and we are encouraged by the Government of Malawi's efforts to combat corruption, which we believe is detrimental to development. Norway will continue to promote equal rights for all including the protection of women and children against violence and discrimination," she explained.

The ambassador also mentioned the signing ceremony of the Mpatamanga Hydro Power Project, in which the Norwegian Development Finance Institution (Norfund) is a financier.

"We hope that this project will benefit all Malawians and help address the serious energy crisis that the country is currently facing," she said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, stated in her remarks that the arrival of the new Norway envoy to Malawi in such a short period of time demonstrates the strong bond of friendship that exists between Malawi and Norway.

Tembo stated that there has been a lot of work done in this country with Norway's help, and it is their sincere hope that the friendship between the two countries will continue to grow.

"Norway is here as a strong partner, so we look back and are very hopeful that this friendship bond will continue to strengthen," she said.

Malawi and Norway established diplomatic relations in 1964, and the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Lilongwe opened in 1999, with a resident Ambassador.