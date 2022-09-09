Malawi: K40 Million Boost to Chakwera Charity Golf Initiative

8 September 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera's presidential charity golf tournament has received a boost on Thursday after Nico Holdings made a donation of K40 million.

President Chakwera announced the introduction of a presidential charity golf tournament to raise funds for school fees for the underprivileged university learners.

Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda received the K40 million cheque on behalf of the organisers of the tournament.

Kasunda said President Dr Chakwera launched the fundraising golf tournament in reaction to a growing number of students that have been asking him for school fees assistance.

Kasunda said the event will be organised annually.

Meanwhile, Nico Holdings has announced that it will be a platinum sponsor of the golf tournament, pumping in K40 million.

