Kenya: Kathuri Elected Senate Deputy Speaker After Madzayo Drops Bid

8 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Meru Senator Murungi Kathuri has been elected Senate Deputy Speaker after Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo, who was his only competitor, dropped his bid.

Newly elected Senate Speaker Amason Kingi declared that Kathuri had been elected unopposed.

Kingi was earlier elected speaker of the Senate after garnering 46 votes out of a possible 67 votes.

Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye declared the result in an election which was boycotted by a section of Senators allied Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

Kingi who was sworn-in immediately after being declared winner, said he will work closely with Senators from across the political divide to ensure they deliver on their mandate.

Aluochier Isaac, Aluoch Polo, George Bush, Beatrice Kinyua, Fredrick Ka-ruri and George Kuria did not get a single vote in the election.

Kingi further stated that the Senate must continue to play its constitutional mandate and roar more vigorously

