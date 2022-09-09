South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Sends Condolences to the British Royal Family On Passing Away of Queen Elizabeth II

8 September 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, expressed his profound and sincere condolences to His Majesty, King Charles III on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on 8 September 2022 at the age of 96 and was the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom.

"Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen's commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world", says President Ramaphosa.

The President met Her Majesty at the last Commonwealth meeting which was held in London in 2018 where they spent some time looking at letters that Former President Mandela sent to the Queen, reminiscing about the great stateman that Her Majesty respected enormously.

President Ramaphosa says that South Africa's thoughts and prayers are with The Royal Family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom as they mourn their immense loss.

