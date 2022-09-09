Africa: Capacity Crowd Expected At the 2022 Totalenergies Super Cup in Rabat Between Wydad and Rs Berkane

On Saturday night at 20h00 local time, African champions in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will clash in Rabat, Morocco.

The match between Wydad Athletic Club and RS Berkane - both Moroccan clubs, will be live in several countries in Africa including on beIN Sports, SuperSport, CANAL plus, StarTimes, and several Free to Air countries including host country, xxx Sport in Morocco.

The Local Organising Committee together with CAF are preparing for a capacity crowd at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Ticketing information:

Ticket sales opened on Tuesday, September 06, 2022 on the web portal of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation:

HERE

Tickets purchased online can be collected at the counters dedicated to this purpose, in three cities, namely Casablanca (Complexes Benjelloun, Étoile des jeunes and Roches noirs), Rabat (Complex Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan) and Berkane (Municipal Stadium of the city).

Operating hours: from 09:00 to 13:00 and Afternoon: from 14:00 to 20:00).

The price range varies according to the ticket category (Category II: 50 dirhams, Category I: 100 dirhams, Premium Category: 200 dirhams).

This is Wydad's fourth final, they go level with Raja Casablanca for the most Super Cup Final appearances for a Moroccan team.

No country has had more different clubs reaching the Super Cup final than Morocco (6) in addition to Wydad Casablanca, Raja Casablanca, RS Berkane and Maghreb FEZ, they have also had FAR Rabat and FUS Rabat ending as runners up.