Somalia: Somali President Receives Finish Ambassador

8 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received the Ambassador of the Government of Finland to Somalia Pirkka Tapiola.

The meeting has focused on strengthening relations between the two countries as Somalia works on the security, stability of the country, and the fight against terrorism.

According to a statement issued by Villa Somalia, the President shared with the diplomat the commitment of his government to the liberation of the areas under Al-Shabaab control.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is holding meetings with representatives of the international community-based in Mogadishu to discuss cooperation and drought response efforts.

