Somalia FM Meets With His Slovenian Counterpart in Cairo

CAIRO [SMN] - The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, Abshir Omar Huruuse, held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

The two sides have discussed working together to strengthen multilateral cooperation based on strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Also, Minister Hurouse had a meeting with leaders such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Sheikh Dr; Ahmed Nasir Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, while discussing in particular the strengthening of relations and cooperation between the two countries.