Somalia FM Meets With His Slovenian Counterpart in Cairo

8 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

CAIRO [SMN] - The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, Abshir Omar Huruuse, held a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

The two sides have discussed working together to strengthen multilateral cooperation based on strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

"I had a fruitful meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia H.E Tanja Fajon, we will work together to strengthen multilateral cooperation whose principles are based on the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Also, Minister Hurouse had a meeting with leaders such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Sheikh Dr; Ahmed Nasir Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, while discussing in particular the strengthening of relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X