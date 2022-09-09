Kenya: UDM Nominates Mohamed Maalim for Mandera County Speaker's Post

8 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The United Democratic Movement (UDM) Party has nominated former legislator Omar Mohamed Maalim to vie for the post of speaker of the Mandera County Assembly.

Omar who was vying for the Mandera East parliamentary seat in the just concluded polls lost to Hussein Weytanof the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in the just concluded polls.

He previously served as Deputy Governor to Ali Roba between 2013 and 2017 before winning the Mandera East seat in 2017.

A former police officer Omar enjoys the support of 22 out 30 elected MCAs of Mandera County Assembly.

He is also director of Elections at the UDM.

