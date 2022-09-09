Zimbabwe: Enzo Ishall, ExQ Descend On Masvingo for Summer Concert

REVELlERS in Masvingo will be in for a good treat today (Friday) as some of the country's top musicians descend on the ancient city for a musical show at Caravan Park.

Enzo iShall, born Kudzanayi Mamhere, and seasoned crooner Enock Munhenga, popularly known as ExQ, are set to take enthusiasts on a musical roller coaster.

The show is dubbed "Hello Summer" and coincides with the opening of Great Zimbabwe University (GZU).

Enzo iShall who is known for belting out hit songs has promised to put up a scintillating performance.

"On September 9, I will be performing alongside my brother ExQ at Caravan Park. Masvingo get ready and put on your dancing shoes," said Enzo iShall.

Enzo Ishall

The 'Magate' and 'Kanjiva' hitmaker is riding high with his latest single titled 'Ahoyi' which has received massive airplay and has been a club banger in recent weeks.

Event organizer, Lulu Rudo Shoko told this publication that everything is going according to plan and that they were ready for the much-anticipated show.

"Yes, they (artists) have confirmed and have endorsed on their social media pages as well. All is in order, we are ready to give our patrons value for their money as usual," Shoko said.

Resident Disc Jockeys; Maestro and Terry Gunz will warm up the stage while MC Elder Kauleza is expected to lead proceedings throughout the night.

Caravan Park will also host the Lake October festival on October 22 and 23 where top artists including; Mukudzeyi Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah, Freeman, Killer T and Feli Nandi are billed to entertain fans.