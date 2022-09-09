Ghana: Collaborate With Private Sector to Conduct Geological Investigations - Lands Minister Charges GGSA

The Minister of Land and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has charged the new Acting Director-General of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) to collaborate with the private sector to conduct geological investigations.

He said this when he visited the Authority to formally introduce the new Director-General, Mr Issac Nwimbelle, to the management and staff of GGSA in Accra on Wednesday.

The partnership with the private sector, according to the minister, was in line with the government's resolve to ensure development through Public Private Partnerships (PPP).

He stated that the work of the Authority was indispensable, adding, "There cannot be a mining industry fit for purpose without a strong Geologic Survey Authority."

He stated that for the GGSA to effectively discharge its mandate and propel the ministry to accomplish its set objectives, it must first undergo total reformation and revamping.

He, thus, asked the Acting Director-General and the management to team up with the Deputy Minister responsible for mines, George Mireku Duker, to put together a blueprint that details the plan and interventions for the rejuvenation of GGSA.

"The acting DG has given indications of some of the things we can do to revamp and reform the Authority but I think we should produce it on a well-structured basis. It is my thinking that 30 days from today, a team will be put together to generate a comprehensive blueprint to indicate the various interventions required to make GGSA effective again," he said.

Mr Jinapor advised the new DG to look into further innovative ways of earning money to assist the Authority while assuring them of his continuous support.

In response, Mr Issac Nwimbelle outlined his vision for the Authority, including branding and sensitizing Ghanaians on its key roles.

He added that retooling the Authority was a priority to his administration.

"We also want to get our Legislative Instrument passed into law so that we can have the mandate to do several things. Again, we are currently thinking about reviewing Act 928. It doesn't give us enough power to do what we want to do," he disclosed.