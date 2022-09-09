Malawi: National Elections Systems Trust Demands Chizuma's Resignation Over Alleged Incompetence

National Elections Systems Trust (NEST) has demanded immediate resignation of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General, Martha Chizuma, over alleged incompetence and lacking a strategy for fighting corruption.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, NEST Executive Director, Unandi Banda, said while he appreciates the efforts Chizuma continues to put into the fight, her efforts have proved to be less effective in the past months thereby casting serious doubts among about her suitability for the position.

Banda says NEST is concerned that despite commitment from government and other stakeholders to support the bureau with financial and human resources, there has been minimal progress the cause in many aspects.

"NEST is troubled with the lack of proper strategy in fighting corruption, which is creating fear across the board. ACB has resorted to wanton arrests that yield more than a single court appearance followed deafening silence," reads the statement in part.

It adds, "NEST believes that the fight against corruption is not personal and therefore it must never be attached to personalities to achieve their goals at the expense of common law and justice."

Banda said his organization is further depressed with revelations that documents in relation to the investigated UTM cars have gone missing that the bureau.

He argued that having sensitive files missing from a place with proper security systems raises questions over the credibility of leadership at that particular institution.

Banda has since asked the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) and parliament to force her to exit using laid down procedures in an event that she fails to voluntary resign.