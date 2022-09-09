Egyptian Presidency - Queen Elizabeth II Was a Sublime Model of Dedication to Serve Her Country, People

The Egyptian Presidency on Thursday mourned with deep grief and sorrow the death of Queen Elizabeth II, noting that Queen Elizabeth was a sublime model to be followed in the service of her country and people over more than seven decades during which she has contributed to striking a unique example for inspiring leadership and noble moral values.

In a statement released by the Presidency's Spokesperson, the Egyptian Presidency said "The Republic of Egypt has received this evening the death of Queen Elizabeth with deep sorrow and grief and offer its sincerest condolences, in the name of the Egyptian leadership, government and people, to the British royal family, the UK government and its friendly people".

"Queen Elizabeth was a sublime model to be pursued in her dedication in the service of her people and country over more than seven decades. She has contributed in presenting a unique model for the inspiring leadership, the noble moral values and shouldering the responsibilities and honor of representing her country with ability and wisdom, along with the honest work of extending bridges of peace and cooperation among peoples and dialogue among religions and cultures to elevate the common human values shared by civilizations, till she has become a symbol of appreciation from the whole world." said the statement.

The Egyptian presidency added that "The Republic of Egypt, leadership, government and people, voice their deep sorrow and pain for such great loss, praying for God that her family, people and her lovers be patient and condoled over such loss".

MENA