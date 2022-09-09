Egyptian Presidency - Queen Elizabeth II Was a Sublime Model of Dedication to Serve Her Country, People

9 September 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Presidency on Thursday mourned with deep grief and sorrow the death of Queen Elizabeth II, noting that Queen Elizabeth was a sublime model to be followed in the service of her country and people over more than seven decades during which she has contributed to striking a unique example for inspiring leadership and noble moral values.

In a statement released by the Presidency's Spokesperson, the Egyptian Presidency said "The Republic of Egypt has received this evening the death of Queen Elizabeth with deep sorrow and grief and offer its sincerest condolences, in the name of the Egyptian leadership, government and people, to the British royal family, the UK government and its friendly people".

"Queen Elizabeth was a sublime model to be pursued in her dedication in the service of her people and country over more than seven decades. She has contributed in presenting a unique model for the inspiring leadership, the noble moral values and shouldering the responsibilities and honor of representing her country with ability and wisdom, along with the honest work of extending bridges of peace and cooperation among peoples and dialogue among religions and cultures to elevate the common human values shared by civilizations, till she has become a symbol of appreciation from the whole world." said the statement.

The Egyptian presidency added that "The Republic of Egypt, leadership, government and people, voice their deep sorrow and pain for such great loss, praying for God that her family, people and her lovers be patient and condoled over such loss".

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X