Kenya: Shollei Elected National Assembly Deputy Speaker

Nairobi — Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei has been elected as the National Assembly Deputy Speaker.

During the first round of vote by MPs which took place Thursday, Shollei garnered 198 votes against Farah Maalim who got 139.

The house was set to go for a second round of voting as one must gunner 2/3 or 233 out of 349 votes to win in the first round of vote but it conducted a second round of election to determine the winner, Maalim conceded defeat.

"I congratulate my worthy opponent, Gladys Shollei. I choose to do what is noble and good, I concede defeat, and urge the Speaker to declare Shollei the duly elected Deputy Speaker," he said.

Maalim joined Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau in 'searching and introducing' Shollei to the Speaker to take her oath of office.

Speaker Moses Wetangula saluted Maalim for conceding defeat and proceeded to announce Shollei the winner of the contest.

"We must salute the magnanimity of Farah, honorable members the clerk having announced the final tally of the results, I declare honorable Gladys Shollei the Deputy Speaker elect of the house," Wetangula said.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance managed to scoop the coveted Speaker's and Deputy Speaker's post in both houses of Parliament after all their candidates bagged the positions.

The Speaker is expected to communicate the next sitting of the House which shall be addressed by the President in accordance with the constitution.