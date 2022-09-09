Ethiopia Rejects UN Experts Call for UNSC Meeting As 'Ultra Vires, Blatant'; Cautions It Forecloses 'All Doors of Cooperation'

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was "dismayed by the statement of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia" and rejected it as "ultra vires and blatant call for action against Ethiopia by the Security Council."

Ethiopia also accused the Commission of having "weaponized human rights for political pressure" and said its latest statement "exposed its true intentions, foreclosing all doors of cooperation with the Government."

The Ministry's statement was in response to the members of the U.N. appointed International Commission of Human Rights Experts calling for the UN Security Council to keep Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa situation on its agenda "given the gravity of the situation."

"The Commission has no competence or proper appreciation of the conflict triggered by the TPLF in violation of the humanitarian truce. The Commission cannot arrogate to itself a mandate to pronounce on matters of threat to peace and security," the Ministry said and rejected the Commission's call as "ultra vires and blatant call for action against Ethiopia by the Security Council."

The Ministry also lashed out at the Commission for showing a "reckless behavior" and "vindicates the Government's assertion that the resolution establishing the Commission, and the works of the Commission are politically motivated."

The Ministry concluded that "while rejecting the statement made by the Commission, the Ministry would like to reiterate the commitment of the Government of Ethiopia to continue respecting and ensuring respect for Human Rights and bringing violators to justice."AS