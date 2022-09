press release

The Democratic Alliance extends its condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this evening.

During her extraordinary reign over a period of 70 years, Queen Elizabeth was known for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service.

The longest reigning monarch in British history first visited South Africa with her parents when she was 21 and again, accompanied by her husband Phillip in 1995 and 1999.