Kenya: Ruto Outsmarted Us, Atwoli Says in Swallowing the Bitter Pill

Nairobi — Workers union leader Francis Atwoli, who heavily campaigned against President-Elect William Ruto has swallowed the bitter pill and asked Azimio supporters to embrace the new leader.

Atwoli always called Ruto names, saying there is no way he was going to defeat Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the August 9 election.

"When I was going around saying get used to your president, I didn't know that I actually meant Ruto," he said Friday, "I have accepted the humiliating defeat we suffered as Azimio."

Atwoli urged Azimio supporters to embrace the new leader "because that was the will of God."

"As human beings we plan, but it is God who always knows what is ahead and you can't argue with God. Our President is Ruto," he said.

And he admitted that "Ruto is a smart politician and that is why he outsmarted us."

"Give it to Ruto because we slept knowing we have won, only to be surprised by the results," he said.