Kenya: Impressive Shujaa Down Tonga to Sail Into World Cup Round of 16

Nairobi — Shujaa stormed into the round of 16 at the Rugby Sevens World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa after beating Tonga 19-0 in the first round tie this morning.

Three tries, two of which were converted saw Shujaa start off with a win to sail to a round of 16 duel against Argentina on Friday evening.

Willy Ambaka, skipper Nelson Oyoo and Vincent Onyala dotted down a try each with Sammy Oliech converting two while the third conversion was missed by the returning Collins Injera.

Shujaa were off to a fast start and forced Tonga to play on the back foot and they were finally rewarded with two and a half minutes gone when Ambaka crossed over on the right.

The Kenyan boys won back possession from a Tonga line out and some patient build up saw Ambaka pick the ball on the right, use his huge frame to wade off tackles and dot down.

Oliech stepped up to slice the posts for the extra two.

Again, Shujaa added the second try from another Tonga line out. They turned over possession and from a penalty, Oyoo picked he ball, danced past two markers and when he sighted space ran down the middle.

Again, Oliech added the twos as Shujaa ran to a 14-0 lead.

Tonga threatened to pull back a try at the end of the first half, with a kick and chase, but Oyoo's pace was good enough to win the ball down Kenya's own 22 and kick out as the two sides went to the break with Shujaa in the lead.

In the second half, Kenya camped in the Tonga 22 but couldn't add on another try. Atieli Pakalani was sent to the sin bin for a neck tackle.

Shujaa used that to their advantage and added the third try, Onyala raced down the left and crossed the whitechalk. Injera who had just come in could not boot home the twos from a tight angle.