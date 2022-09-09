Kenya: Koome Lauds Queen Elizabeth II's Efforts to Unite the Commonwealth

9 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome mourned Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday praising her efforts to unite the Commonwealth and champion the welfare of its people.

Koome conveyed the message in a letter to Lord Burnett of Maldon, the Chief Justice of England and Wales.

"Her Majesty distinguished herself as the longest serving Monarch whose reign was characterized by great concern for the collective welfare of her People as well as the Peoples of the Commonwealth of Nations," the Chief Justice's message read in part.

She assured her counterpart of the country's solidarity during the period of mourning while praising the Queen's efforts to enhance cooperation.

Koome described the Queen as "a model of prosperity and a true and cherished patriot."

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died aged 96 at Balmoral in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: palace

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement on Thursday, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement at 6:30 pm (1730 GMT).

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

