Zimbabwe: High Court Judge Mushore Fired

9 September 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly fired High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore following her continued absence from work.

A tribunal set to look into her long absence at work handed over its recommendations to Mnangagwa on Thursday leaving the floor for him to decide.

The tribunal was chaired by Justice Maphios Cheda and Advocate Charles Warara Yvonne Masvora.

A tribunal was established by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) in June last year after the judge disappeared and stopped reporting for work for nine months.

Her whereabouts remain unknown.

More to follow...

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X