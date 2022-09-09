Zimbabwe: Petrol Price Drops Again

The petrol price continues to drop giving relief to motorists and business people as Government continues to cushion the public.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) yesterday announced a further drop in the price of petrol by US$0.05 while the price of diesel remains unchanged. Petrol now costs US$1.53 per litre down from US$1.58 while the price of diesel remains at US$1.74.

There is an option to sell fuel using the local currency with petrol costing $892.35 per litre and diesel $1,014.01per litre.

Fuel prices have been reduced more than four times within a space of a month.

In a statement, ZERA advised the public and operators that the blending ratio of petrol remained the same.

"Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations."

Fuel prices have recently been rising across the world due to supply interruptions caused by the geopolitical developments in Eastern Europe.