Zimbabwe: Petrol Price Drops Again

9 September 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Trust Freddy

The petrol price continues to drop giving relief to motorists and business people as Government continues to cushion the public.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) yesterday announced a further drop in the price of petrol by US$0.05 while the price of diesel remains unchanged. Petrol now costs US$1.53 per litre down from US$1.58 while the price of diesel remains at US$1.74.

There is an option to sell fuel using the local currency with petrol costing $892.35 per litre and diesel $1,014.01per litre.

Fuel prices have been reduced more than four times within a space of a month.

In a statement, ZERA advised the public and operators that the blending ratio of petrol remained the same.

"Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations."

Fuel prices have recently been rising across the world due to supply interruptions caused by the geopolitical developments in Eastern Europe.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X