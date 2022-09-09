Ethiopia: The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa Wishes All Ethiopians a Happy and Prosperous New Year

9 September 2022
United States Embassy (Addis Ababa)
press release

The United States and Ethiopia enjoy longstanding cultural, economic, and diplomatic ties, dating back over a century. Our strong relationship is based on shared values and interests that continue to connect us.

As 2014 comes to a close, we welcome the Ethiopian New Year with hope and optimism to make the coming year better. We remain committed to our partnership and to supporting Ethiopia's path towards peace and unity. We look forward to working with you to address the challenges ahead.

May the New Year bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to Ethiopians here and around the world.

Melkam Addis Amet! Happy New Year.

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 United States Embassy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X