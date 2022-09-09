Ethiopia: The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa Wishes All Ethiopians a Happy and Prosperous New Year

press release

The United States and Ethiopia enjoy longstanding cultural, economic, and diplomatic ties, dating back over a century. Our strong relationship is based on shared values and interests that continue to connect us.

As 2014 comes to a close, we welcome the Ethiopian New Year with hope and optimism to make the coming year better. We remain committed to our partnership and to supporting Ethiopia's path towards peace and unity. We look forward to working with you to address the challenges ahead.

May the New Year bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to Ethiopians here and around the world.

Melkam Addis Amet! Happy New Year.