Namibia: Okakarara Trade Fair Unlocks Business Opportunities

The Okakarara community aims to revive its business opportunities post Covid-19 through the 14th Okakarara Trade Fair themed "Unlocking business growth opportunities for Okakarara". The trade fair started on Monday, and is expected to conclude on 10 September after two years of suspension due to Covid-19 regulations.

Opening the trade fair yesterday, vice president Nangolo Mbumba said the theme recognises Okakarara's resolve to unlock its potential as a fast-growing business and one of the economic centres of the Otjozondjupa region.

"Trade fairs such as the Okakarara Trade Fair and others across the country, which afford opportunities to businesses, especially SMEs, to showcase their products to a vast market, to network with bigger companies, and hopefully mature SMEs, require our steadfast support," he stated.

Okakarara is situated some 50 kilometres southeast of the Waterberg National Park. It has an estimated population of 7 000, and is currently growing by an estimated 1 500 inhabitants annually.

According to Mbumba, SMEs can only enter the economic mainstream if Namibia shifts

gears higher and drastically redoubles efforts to go beyond the expected.

About 120 local and international exhibitors are represented at this year's Okakarara Trade

Fair. The vice president added that it is imperative for Namibia to commit to adding value to its natural resources with the aim of creating jobs, while at the same time promoting economic growth and development.

At the same event, deputy trade minister Verna Sinimbo shared similar sentiments, saying trade fairs and other forms of exhibitions are essential events that bring producers and suppliers of goods and services as well as potential customers together to provide the necessary exposure and opportunities for sales and business linkages.