Uganda: "My Life Is in Danger," Speaker Anita Among Says

Anita Among, the Speaker of Parliament, has stated that some unidentified individuals wish to assassinate her and that her life is in danger.

The speaker told the August House during plenary on Thursday that her car is being followed and that she has received reports that some people want her dead.

"I have got a report, I have only shared this with the leader of opposition but I can now officially tell you. I have got an assassination report, wanting to assassinate me," Among told MPs.

Speaker Among, on the other hand, said she was strong and warned whoever wants to assassinate her that she is still here because God put her in the Speakership chair. She stated that she will continue to serve until she is exhausted.

Among directed Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to investigate the threats and report back to the House.

Nabbanja responded by telling MPs that the "demon" of assassinations would be dealt with.

"We cancel that demon. This government respects the rule of law, we are always praised for the security of this country and anybody who tampers with the security will be dealt with," Nabbanja said.

Nabbanja assured the House that such "small punctuated areas" would be addressed, and that the government was already looking into the issue.

The Speaker's revelation came amid what has been described as a "new wave" of kidnappings and illegal arrests in the country.

On his social media platforms, National Unity Platform president and former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine stated that a number of their people are reportedly missing.

Some of those identified include Jakana Naddili, son of former minister Al Hadji Abdul Nadduli, who was "abducted and taken away" by unknown men, according to Bobi Wine.

The Speaker charged Nabbanja with investigating all of these reports.