Angola: President João Lourenço Congratulates New British Prime Minister

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, congratulated this Thursday Elizabeth Truss on her election to the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In a congratulatory message, João Lourenço expresses the conviction that, under the leadership of the new prime minister, that nation will continue to follow the path of progress in all sectors.

He also expressed interest in intensifying the "multifaceted and very fruitful" bilateral cooperation that both governments have.

"Please accept our best wishes for success in the performance of the functions you have just assumed", reads the letter.

Mary Elizabeth Truss officially took over as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday (6), and is the third woman to lead the Government after Margaret Thatcher (1979-1990) and Theresa May (2016-2019).