Ghana: Footy Cash Pool Bet Game Launched

9 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

KGL Group in partnership with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched Footy Cash, a pool bet game, aimed at engaging local football lovers and fans to win cash while enjoying the Ghanaian games leagues.

The Footy Cash pool bet game platform would have only GFA-sanctioned games from the betPawa Premier League, Malta Gunniess Women Premier League and the Access Bank Dision One League as well as any other games.

"Football cannot be done without the fans and supporters and Footy Cash is part of the GFA's strategy to make our fans comfortable so they can come back to the game they love. You the fans love football and it is about time football brings money into your pocket through Footy Cash."

These were remarks made at the Football Asssociation headquarters yesterday by its president Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, when he launched the product powered by KEED, a subsidiary of the KGL Group, sponsors of the GFA.

Mr Okraku stated that the relationship between his outfit and KGL/KEED would travel for an initial two years period, with the hope of an extention when successful.

"Revenue gained from the venture will go into supporting the three major leagues of the association as well as the Regional Football Associations and infrastructure development.

A Director of KGL Group, Mr Ken Mpare, noted that Footy Cash, a simplify-the-pool-bet system, which is on USSD code *961# for all to play, "is a truly Ghanaian innovation which promises simplicity and ease of winning," urging all to embrace and patronise it.

