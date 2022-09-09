Ghana: NIA Clarifies Dispute Over Aisha Huang's Possession of Ghana Card

The National Identification Authority (NIA), has clarified the controversy over possession of Ghana Card by a Chinese woman, popularly known as Aisha Huang.

According to the NIA, its attention was drawn to mainstream and social media reports and discussions on the arrest of Aisha Huang, who was found to be in possession of Ghana Card, bearing the name HUANG EN.

A statement signed by the Acting Head, Corporate Affairs of the NIA, DrAbudu-Abdul Ganiyu, said since 2012, the law has required all foreigners permanently resident in Ghana and not diplomats or representatives of international non-governmental organisations, to register for and acquire the national identity card of Ghana.

According to the NIA, the card issued to such qualified foreigners alone was named"NON-CITIZEN IDENTITY CARD," captioned in red lettering above the card holder's personal details.

The statement stated that on February 26, 2014, the Chinese woman named HUANG EN registered as a first time applicant for a foreigner identity card at the Foreigner Identification Management System (FIMS) registration centre at Nhyineso, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

"Her biometrics were captured and she was issued with a Non-citizen Ghana Card of which two more renewals on August 31, 2016 and January 8, 2018 was done subsequently, using the same details and Chinese passport number G39575625, throughout all these registrations her details remained unchanged," it said.

The statement said "on August 25, 2022, an incident occurred at the FIMS Registration Centre in Tamale, Northern Region, involving a Chinese woman, who visited the centre as a first-time applicant with the following details, Forename: RUIXIA, Surname: HUANG Passport Number: EJ5891162, Date of Birth: 07-Nov-75."