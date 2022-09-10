Somalia: Somali Leaders to Convene a Meeting in Mogadishu

10 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - The top political leaders in Somalia are expected to convene a meeting in Mogadishu on Sunday to discuss the current political, security, and humanitarian crisis.

The leaders of the five Federal States are pouring into Mogadishu on Saturday ahead of the opening of the conference which will be held at Villa Somalia and chaired by the president.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called for the talks as he wants to find an end to the ongoing political rift between his government and some Federal States.

Somali president is set to leave for Nairobi on Monday to attend the inaugural ceremony of Kenya's president-elect William Ruto on September 13.

The leaders of the Horn of Africa country are facing the threat of Al-Shabaab and the worst drought in 40 years which affected at leats 7.8 million people, half of the population.

