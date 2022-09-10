Zimbabwe: Air Zimbabwe, Airports Company Partner Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo

The Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo continues to attract quality and credible sponsors as evidenced by the coming on board of Air Zimbabwe and the Airports Company of Zimbabwe for the upcoming expo to be held from 13 to 15 October.

The 15th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo will be held in Bulawayo and is expected to ride on the successes gained by the previous editions.

The event provides excellent opportunities for brand exposition to both exhibiting, partnering and sponsoring companies.

Speaking on the partnering the Expo, Airports Company chief executive Mr Tawanda Gusha said: "The Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited will be partnering with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority at this year's edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

"Aviation and tourism are intertwined and interdependent; the growth in national tourism translates directly to the growth of passenger and aircraft movements across the airports making this a win-win partnership.

"The tourism and travel industries were the most hit by the Covid-19 global pandemic. Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo provides a unique opportunity for business recovery and this year the event is attracting buyers from across the globe, making it the perfect platform for this strategic partnership."

Airports Company operates a network of eight airports which are strategically located around the country, providing direct and fastest access to the country's tourist resorts and trade areas.

The three major international airports are: Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare and now being upgraded, Victoria Falls International Airport and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo.

Another five smaller airports are mainly served by charter operators except for Kariba which now has a scheduled service.

These five are: Kariba International Airport, Charles Prince International Airport, Hwange National Park Airport, Masvingo International Airport, and Buffalo Range International Airport.

Plans are underway to establish three more airports in Gweru, Beitbridge and Mutare.

Also speaking on partnering the expo, Air Zimbabwe acting chief executive Mr Tafadzwa Zaza, said: "Air Zimbabwe is pleased to partner with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority as the official airline partner for Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo from 13 - 15 October 2022.

"This expo, the first after prolonged suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is a business opportunity for all travel and tourism players, Air Zimbabwe included."

Air Zimbabwe has put additional capacity for local and foreign inbound visitors.

The partnership includes, among other things, domestic flights for winners of a familiarisation trip to Zimbabwe at the Dubai 2020 Expo held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from October 2021 to March 2022.

The partnership will also include co-branding on advertising and other activities in-flight and prizes on the public day.

In welcoming the partnerships, ZTA chief executive Ms Winnie Muchanyuka said, "I would like to commend Airports Company of Zimbabwe and Air Zimbabwe for coming on board with their various sponsorship packages for Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

"It gives us the much-needed boost and confidence as we resume the expo in its physical form following a protracted break due to the ruthless COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to sincerely thank them for considering Sanganai/Hlanganani worthy partnering and sponsoring especially in this environment where there is a fierce competition for resources. Let me at this juncture call upon corporates and individuals to follow suit."

Partners and prospective partners can enjoy a wide range of benefits which include placing their business in the spotlight, increased brand awareness and media exposure, getting in front of the target market, lead generation and new contacts, new clients, new customers, new business, giving attendees a "taste" of the business, marketing the business inexpensively, and reconnecting with customers and engaging with a specialised audience.

The past 14 editions of Sanganai/ Hlanganani World Tourism Expo were a resounding success and attracted the leading African destinations and major world tourism markets such as South Africa, Botswana, Malaysia, China, Zambia, Malawi, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, UK, USA, India and Italy.