Tanzania: Upcountry, Cross Border Buses Allowed At Private Stops but ...

1 September 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Upcountry and cross border bus operators have been allowed to take and drop passengers from verified private bus stops with the condition that they must enter the public owned Magufuli Bus Terminal at Mbezi Luis in Dar es Salaam for the Ubungo Municipal Council to collect revenue.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla made the announcement after a joint meeting which brought together officials from the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) and owners of private bus stands held in the city.

"Those who have established private bus stands must adhere to procedures that were set and are required to obtain permits from LATRA after meeting stipulated criteria," RC Makalla said.

He said a total of five private owned bus stations have been approved for the service and advised other operators who wish to establish their facilities to contact LATRA for permit requirements.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X