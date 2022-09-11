Tanzania: Chalamila Wants Non Performing Contractors Fired

Bukoba — KAGERA Regional Commissioner (RC) Albert Chalamila has directed the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), and Bukoba Urban Water Sanitation Agency (BUWASA), to terminate contracts with contractors who have failed to complete projects as per contractual terms.

Equally, he tasked the engineers to closely supervise the ongoing projects and ensure the value for money.

He issued the directives on Friday when he made an impromptu visit to Kemondo-Maruku Water Supply project, in Bukoba Rural district which will cost 15.8bn/- upon completion.

The project is expected to benefit about 117,461 residents in five wards, namely Kemondo, Kanyangareko, Karabagaine, Maruku (Bukoba Rural) and Muhutwe (Muleba district).

Addressing a public meeting held at Kemondo Centre, Mr Chalamila assured the residents in the respective wards that by November 30th, this year the water would be available in their areas.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan is doing a wonderful job in the implementation of people-oriented projects in various sectors including health, education, water and roads infrastructures. The efforts should be supported," he said.

Elaborating, he said out of the 15.8bn/- the government had already allocated about 3.8bn/- including 500m/- to pay the contractors.

Earlier, Bukoba District RUWASA Manager, Engineer Evaristo Mgaya, informed the RC that the delay in completing the project on time was due to laziness by the contractor ( name withheld), while appropriate steps had already been taken to replace him.

According to Engineer Mgaya, the Kemondo -Maruku water supply project was in advanced stages including the construction of a 3million litre water tank costing 947m/-, and laying water pipes on a 50-km network.

Mr Chalamila appealed to wananchi who access water in their homes to use the resource meaningfully to improve their livelihoods, but also to ensure that they pay water bills accordingly to ensure the sustainability of the projects.

Meanwhile, RUWASA Regional Manager, Engineer Warioba Sanya disclosed that the government allocated a total of 62,516,686,102/- for water development in Kagera Region in efforts to increase water availability.

He explained that until September 30th last year, about 2,659,315 of Kagera rural residents access clean water. This implies 67 per cent performance. At least 73 water projects were also being implemented in the region," he said.

Engineer Sanya elaborated that several Strategic Water Mega Projects (SWMP), were being implemented at cost of 128, 599,651,567/- that would benefit about 486,750 residents mostly in urban centers.

They include Kyaka-Bunazi Water Supply project (Missenyi), Kemondo-Maruku (Bukoba DC)), Kayanga (Karagwe) and Biharamulo Urban.

"The Rwakajunju Water Supply project in Karagwe district was under procurement stage and funded by the Indian High Commission, while the Lake Victoria Water Supply project to serve Muleba Urban and Biharamulo Urban was under feasibility study," he said.

He further said about 143 Community Based Water Users' Organizations (CBWSOs) had by June 30th, this year already been established and collected 609,352,633/- to ensure sustainability of the water schemes.

Mr Sanya clarified that water availability for Bukoba Municipal residents had to-date reached 90 per cent served by the Bukoba Urban Water Sanitation Agency (BUWASA).

Bukoba Municipal's water needs stood at 13million litres per day while BUWASA production capacity stood at 18 million litres per day, he said.